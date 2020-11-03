SA records 770 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, with 54 deaths
SA's Covid-19 recovery rate continued to stand at 90% on Monday, as the country recorded 772 new cases of the respiratory illness in the past 24 hours.
In a statement on Monday evening, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said the new cases took the country to 727,595 total infections to date.
Mkhize also announced 54 new Covid-19 deaths since Sunday. Of these, just four took place in the last 24 to 48 hours, with the remaining 50 being historical deaths that had been verified since the release of Sunday's figures.
There are now 19,465 Covid-19 related deaths recorded across SA.
Mkhize said that there had also been 657,500 recoveries recorded in total, at a recovery rate of 90%.
The figures are based on 4,852,918 tests to date, with 10,402 being in the last 24-hour cycle.
