Military vets shut down foreign-run shops in Durban city centre

Foreign-owned businesses operating in and around Durban's The Workshop shopping centre were forced to close on Monday after members of the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) shut them down.

MKMVA KwaZulu-Natal's Zibuse Cele told TimesLIVE that they wanted only South Africans to occupy the busy and lucrative space.

“We are here to remove foreigners who sell merchandise that does not bring value to this country. We want only South Africans to trade here. People who will sell traditional pieces like ubuhlalu [beads] things of Zulu heritage, because we do not want people to forget their customs,” he said.

The MKMVA has previously called for the building of refugee camps for foreigners until “all illegal immigrants are deported back to their countries”.

During previous marches and protests, the veterans had struck an alliance with unemployed graduates, truck drivers, hawkers and saloon workers — and these groups also joined them in “taking back” Durban on Monday.