Double death at Uitenhage school

Principal and deputy die within days of each other after testing positive for Covid-19

A Uitenhage school has lost its principal and deputy principal after both died shortly after testing positive for Covid-19 as Nelson Mandela Bay continues to see a sharp increase in the number of coronavirus cases.



The city has seen a sudden surge in infections, rising from 194 active cases on September 27 to 2,513 by Sunday...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.