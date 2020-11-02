Tributes pour in for ‘rare breed’ education spokesperson Pulumani

Tributes poured in yesterday after the death of Eastern Cape education spokesperson Loyiso Pulumani at an East London hospital.

Pulumani was admitted to Life St Dominic's Hospital on Saturday and died yesterday at about midday.

Education MEC Fundile Gade did not reveal the cause of his death.

He is the second provincial government spokesperson to die this year after social development spokesperson Gcobani Maswana succumbed to Covid-19 complications.

Premier Oscar Mabuyane and Gade heaped praise on Pulumani, describing him as a rare breed.

He had been the communications and customer care director for almost 16 years.

Pulumani had a secondary teachers’ diploma from Maluti College of Education and a Masters of arts from the University of Fort Hare.

He also had a Masters of arts from the University of Connecticut in Storrs, US.

Gade said Pulumani was a seasoned government communicator who served the provincial government with diligence and commitment.

“He was a rare breed, down to earth. He developed the communications infrastructure in the province. At the beginning of the year we launched the Sikuncede njani app.

“People can speak to the province directly via that app. That is one of his milestones that he left with us.

“He would inform the public about what the government was doing and what our shortcomings were as well,” Gade said.

Gade said they had lost an academic, a family member, a genius, one of the pillars who had built the department of education in the Eastern Cape, and a friend.

Mabuyane sent his sympathies to Pulumani’s family, siblings, friends and colleagues.

“He was a skilled, talented and committed public servant who always went the extra mile in serving the people of our province with humility, care and compassion,” Mabuyane said.

