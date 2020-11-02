News

Police constable faces murder charge after 'demanding protection money'

By TimesLIVE - 02 November 2020
A Stellenbosch police officer allegedly demanded 'protection money' from an Ethiopian shop owner. File photo.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

A police constable who allegedly demanded "protection money" from a shop owner has  appeared in court on charges of murder and extortion.

The 26-year-old constable, based at Stellenbosch police station in the Western Cape, appeared in the dock with a 35-year-old accomplice on Monday. 

They were arrested by a provincial police team on October 30.

Police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said the bust was related to an incident "where an Ethiopian shop owner was murdered in Stellenbosch in February 2020 after he allegedly refused to pay protection money". 

The constable has been suspended from duty, in line with internal disciplinary processes.

The pair will remain in custody until November 11 when they appear in court again for a bail application.

