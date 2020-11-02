Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka to be honoured by Rhodes

UN under-secretary-general and executive director of UN Women, Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka will be honoured at Rhodes University’s graduation ceremony for masters and doctoral graduates on Friday.

The virtual graduation is the second during the 2020 lockdown period following the first virtual graduation in September.

Of the 125 certificates to be awarded, 55% are for women graduates and 30% are for international students.

“We had hoped to celebrate this significant milestone under different circumstances, in a physical event where we could celebrate with graduates and their loved ones,” vice-chancellor Dr Sizwe Mabizela said.

“Life, however, had its own plans and surprises.

“The Covid-19 pandemic that has wrought unprecedented devastation in human life and destroyed economies across the globe remains a real threat to life.

“We could not risk lives by holding an in-person graduation.

“This situation will, however, not dampen our spirits. We are excited for our graduates.

“We are also looking forward to bestowing an honorary doctorate on our first woman deputy president and current UN under-secretary-general and executive director of UN Women, Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka,” he said.

“Mlambo-Ngcuka will be awarded Doctor of Laws (honoris causa) for her many years of exceptional contribution to our society and to humankind all over the globe.”

Dr Mlambo-Ngcuka said: “I am deeply touched and honoured by the conferral of the degree by Rhodes University.

“The contribution of Rhodes University to South African thought leadership is immense.

“It includes producing great journalists that have enriched our democracy in a world in which women’s voices still need to be amplified and where women’s rights are yet to be fully realised.

“The media are important for giving a voice to those who are not heard,” she said.

Dr Mlambo-Ngcuka is the fifth honorary doctorate recipient to be awarded by Rhodes University in its virtual graduation ceremonies for 2020.

