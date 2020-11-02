PE’s Jooma bows out of ‘Idols SA’
Singer says he’s grateful for career stepping stone
The latest episode of Idols SA marked the end of the road for Nelson Mandela Bay contestant Jooma Mize.
The 29-year-old Mize, who received the least amount of votes and lost out on a spot in the top seven, unknowingly bid his supporters farewell with an upbeat solo performance of Masego’s Lady Lady last week.
The announcement that he would be leaving the show was made just after the top eight’s showstopper performance at the start of the show.
Mize said he quietly let out a sigh of relief at the news.
The singer said he had felt his time coming.
“I went into [Sunday’s] show somewhat feeling that I would leave but that wasn’t a new feeling for me.
“I felt it every week mainly because I have watched the show for years and by now I’d like to think I know how it works — it’s not about how great you are but about who South Africa wants to vote for,” Mize said.
He said he believed viewers were looking for an entertainer to connect with beyond the stage.
“I’m not much of an entertainer in my personal space.
“I am one once I am on stage, and South Africans really want you be out there and interact on social media but I’m not very big on social media.”
Content with the effort he put into the show, Mize said he had no regrets about time spent in the competition as it was more of a stepping stone for him.
“I came into the show knowing that it’s not going to change who I am.
“I was there to essentially get a stepping stone towards what I want, so winning the competition wasn’t on my mind but progressing in the competition was,” Mize said.
While he learnt some valuable lessons about the music business and had stretched himself musically beyond his comfort zone, the singer said he was happy to regain his creative freedom now that he had left the competition.
“I am more an artist than I am a singer, so singing other people’s songs in the way you’re expected to sing them on the show can be quite limiting because not much of my [creative preference] is in line with the show.
“The business element of music is the number one thing I’m walking away with from the show.
“We’ve had many workshops with musicians and companies on how to harness the best of your brand,” he said.
After having spent about three months away from his family, Mize said he was excited to return home.
The contestants stay in a house together and only get a few minutes to spend with their families on Sundays after the live show.
With strict regulations in place to protect the contestants from Covid-19, family time is restricted and physical distancing must be maintained.
Mize’s family was not at the show when he was eliminated on Sunday.
“For the first time my family couldn’t attend and I’m glad that I was eliminated on the day that they weren’t there because I know they’re very emotional people and it would have been an emotional mess,” he said jokingly.
Mize is expected to return to Port Elizabeth on Monday night or Tuesday morning.
“I really just want to spend time with my family at home before I return to Johannesburg to pursue my music career.
“I also just want to see and be seen by all the people who have been supporting me from PE and just extend my thanks,” he said.
Asked if he would be doing any shows in the Bay, Mize said he did not have the resources to host his own show but was open to bookings.
HeraldLIVE
