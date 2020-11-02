More SAPS offices close due to staff testing positive for Covid-19

The SAPS Bethelsdorp Community Service Centre as well as the SAPS Kabega Park Detective Service offices in Port Elizabeth have been temporarily closed due to police officials at the centres testing positive for Covid-19.

Police spokesperson colonel Priscilla Naidu said the Bethelsdorp Community Service Centre would temporarily operate from the West End community hall.

“There are no telephones at the hall and response assistance must be channelled through the 10111 centre,” Naidu said.

The following officers can be contacted for any emergencies. Brigadier Xawuka 082-414-5469, Colonel D Scholtz 082-319-8673, Colonel Nopote 079-886-3574 and Lieutenant Colonel Ngangamsha 082-441-8356.

SAPS Kabega Park detectives will be operating from the Baywest Mall. Lieutenant Colonel Hattingh can be contacted on 079-899-9031 Naidu said.

“Decontamination will be done at both offices and the community will be advised when they are operational,” Naidu said.

HeraldLIVE