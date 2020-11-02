Help needed in finding missing girl

The Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit in Uitenhage is seeking the community’s assistance in tracing a 15-year-old girl who walked out of a youth centre on Friday October 30.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said according to information received by the police, Elizabeth Willemse from the Oosterland Youth Centre in Despatch was last seen at 6.30pm when she allegedly went to switch on the lights in the washing room.

According to Naidu, Elizabeth was again allegedly seen on Sunday November 1 in Daleview.

“It is also possible that she may be in the Moegvallei area in Despatch as well,” Naidu said.

Anyone who can assist in tracing her or may know of her whereabouts is asked to contact D/W/O Simphiwe Ndoni on 072-732-4847 or their nearest police station or Crime Stop 08600-10111.

HeraldLIVE