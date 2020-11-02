Expensive cars, servants, trips abroad: Grace Mugabe lands in lap of luxury

Zimbabwe's former president Robert Mugabe died a bitter man after his long-time minion Emmerson Mnangagwa removed him from power in November 2017.

But Mnangagwa has enacted a law that will allow Mugabe’s widow Grace to live lavishly for the rest of her life.

By decree President Mnangagwa has made Statutory Instrument (SI) 261 of 2020 for spouses of former presidents, with relatively generous benefits.

The law covers the wives of anyone who has been the country’s president since December 31 1987. That means Grace Mugabe, 55, is the only beneficiary. The widow of Zimbabwe’s first president Canaan Banana (1980-87), Janet Banana, 82, does not benefit. Banana was a ceremonial president.

Grace Mugabe is spoilt for choice between a “Mercedes-Benz E300 or one four-wheel-drive station wagon, or an equivalent or similar class of motor vehicle and one pickup van” for personal use. If she chose the Mercedes-Benz E300, the government would have to part with $108,000 (R1.8m) for the latest entry-level model.