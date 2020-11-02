Confusion reigns for Covid-infected matric pupils

Uncertainty over whether those who test positive can still write now, or must wait until June

PREMIUM

Eastern Cape education spokespersons have caused confusion regarding pupils who test positive for Covid-19, with one saying they would have to write their final exams in June 2021 and another saying they will still be able to sit for the exams, starting this week.



While education MEC Fundile Gade’s spokesperson, Vuyiseka Mboxela, was adamant schools had identified community halls or centres for Covid-19-infected pupils to write in at the same time as other pupils, to avoid the wait for June 2021 — provincial spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said something completely different...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.