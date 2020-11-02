Bushiri trial: Bail verdict now due on Wednesday

Enlightened Christian Gathering pastor Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary, along with one of their congregants, will hear the outcome of their request to be released on bail at 10am on Wednesday.

Magistrate Thandi Thelede adjourned the case after a brief hearing on Monday. She said she needed time to consider the information presented in court by the legal teams.

They have been held in custody since October 20.

The state has argued that there is a high probability that if the accused are released on bail, they will try to evade trial.

Advocate Annelene van den Heever, representing the Bushiris, however, maintained that her clients were prepared to abide by the bail conditions set in 2019, which included that they stay in Gauteng and could only travel to the North West to attend to their Sparkling Waters Hotel.

They are prepared to pay a bail amount of R200,000, she said.

The couple and co-accused Landiwe Ntlokwana are charged with fraud and money laundering related to an investment scheme valued at R102m.

