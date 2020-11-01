Kelly Khumalo breaks her silence following new developments in Senzo Meyiwa murder case

Musician Kelly Khumalo has broken her silence over the latest developments in the murder case of her late boyfriend and Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa.

On Saturday evening, former Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) treasurer-general Magdalene Moonsamy released a statement confirming that her law firm has been appointed as Khumalo’s legal representative on the matter.

“Our client notes the recent developments of which at this sad time allowed her the opportunity to remain private in the best interest of herself and children especially that of the daughter she has with Mr Meyiwa,” Moonsamy wrote.

“We wish to place it on record that our client is not implicated nor charged in this matter and is therefore not a suspect.”

Moonsamy also responded to the confidential National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) document that was leaked suggesting that Khumalo was a person of interest because of alleged cellphone records with one of the five suspects that were arrested earlier this week.