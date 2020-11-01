News

JUST IN: Senior Eastern Cape government spokesperson dies

By Simtembile Mgidi - 01 November 2020
Picture: 123RF/SAMSONOVS
Picture: 123RF/SAMSONOVS

An Eastern senior government spokesperson has died in an East London hospital.

The name of the spokesperson and the department he worked for have been withheld as not all his relatives have been notified of his death.

The man died at Life St Dominic's Hospital on Sunday morning, however it could not be immediately established what killed him.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Budget breakdown: SAA, 'borrowing R2.1billion daily' & mooted public sector ...
Alleged Table Mountain killer's side of the story explained

Most Read

X