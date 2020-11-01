Heath ministers reports 1,770 new SA cases, worldwide tally now more than 45 million
Eastern Cape loses 35 more lives to coronavirus
On Saturday night SA health minister Zweli Mkhize announced that there had been 46 new coronavirus related deaths in the country, 35 of which were from the Eastern Cape.
The province has so far lost 3,681 lives to the disease and currently has 3,836 active cases, with a total of 89,158 recoveries from 96,675 confirmed cases.
Nationwide, there were 1,770 new Covid-19 cases identified, bringing the countries total number of confirmed infections to 725,452. Of that number, there have so far been 654 182 recoveries.
Province
Total cases
Active cases
Deaths
Eastern Cape
|96,675
|3,836
|3,681
Free State
|56,921
|12,545
|1,507
Gauteng
|228,756
|15,992
|4,721
KwaZulu-Natal
|123,124
|7,030
|3,225
Limpopo
|17,583
|537
|458
Mpumalanga
|29,829
|665
|605
North West
|33,326
|3,491
|452
Northern Cape
|21,912
|3,585
|266
Western Cape
|117,326
|4,313
|4,361
Total
725,452
51,994
19,276
More than 46 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and over 1.2 million people have died. Infections have been reported in more than 218 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
