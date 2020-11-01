News

Heath ministers reports 1,770 new SA cases, worldwide tally now more than 45 million

Eastern Cape loses 35 more lives to coronavirus

By Luke Charter - 01 November 2020
Family members gather to bury a loved one.
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo

On Saturday night SA  health minister Zweli Mkhize announced that there had been 46 new coronavirus related deaths in the country, 35 of which were from the Eastern Cape.

The province has so far lost 3,681 lives to the disease and currently has 3,836 active cases, with a total of 89,158 recoveries from 96,675 confirmed cases.

Nationwide, there were 1,770 new Covid-19 cases identified, bringing the countries total number of confirmed infections to 725,452. Of that number, there have so far been 654 182 recoveries.

Province

Total cases

Active cases

Deaths

Eastern Cape

96,6753,8363,681

Free State

56,92112,5451,507

Gauteng

228,75615,9924,721

KwaZulu-Natal

123,1247,0303,225

Limpopo

17,583537458

Mpumalanga

29,829665605

North West

33,3263,491452

Northern Cape

21,9123,585266

Western Cape

117,3264,3134,361

Total

725,452

51,994

19,276

 

More than 46 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and over 1.2 million people​ have died. Infections have been reported in more than 218 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

DispatchLIVE

