Bay stadium first in SA to launch mobile information app
In its drive to go digital, the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium launched a mobile app yesterday — giving users information on upcoming events at the touch of a button.
The stadium is the first in SA to have an app...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.