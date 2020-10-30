Andile Lungisa to be released from jail, brother says

Former Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa will be released from the North End Prison on parole on December 1, according to his family and supporters.

Lungisa’s younger brother, Ayongezwa Lungisa, confirmed he would be released after social media reports on the Justice For Andile Lungisa Campaign — Nelson Mandela Region Facebook page.

However, Lungisa’s attorney, Alwyn Griebenow, and correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo were not aware of his pending release.

Lungisa is serving a two-year jail sentence after he was found guilty of assault for smashing a glass water jug over the head of an opposition councillor during a heated council meeting in October 2016.

He was granted bail of R10,000 in September but opted to remain in jail pending the outcome of his application to the Constitutional Court for leave to appeal his sentence.

Speaking on his brother’s early release, Ayongezwa confirmed the messages circulated on social media on Friday.

“I am not commenting on behalf of correctional services but on behalf of the family and we can say on Thursday he signed all the necessary documents confirming his release.”

He said the family would still be taking the matter on with the Constitutional Court.

“There’s a narrative going on that my brother was using his money to buy his way out of his legal woes, which would have been unfortunate because he is not wealthy, and because of that he was the one who advised to stay in custody so that he completed the sentence.

“We knew the course of law would make the determination and he abided by the decision of the court,” he said.

Griebenow said he had not been notified about Lungisa’s release.

Nxumalo said he was also not aware of Lungisa getting parole.

“We will need to see those papers,” he said.

“When a person is to be placed out, there are certain processes that need to be followed, then a date will be issued which will not exceed a space of a month.

“There’s nothing like that, we are not aware of that,” Nxumalo said.

HeraldLIVE