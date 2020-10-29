The secret is out! Zondo had a child with a sister of one of Zuma's wives

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo had a child with a sister of one of former president Jacob Zuma's wives more than 25 years ago.

Zondo was on Thursday lifting the lid on the personal family connection that Zuma alluded to in making calls for Zondo to recuse himself as state capture commission chair. Zuma has claimed that Zondo is biased against him.

In a statement on Thursday, Zondo revealed: “In the mid 1990s - that is about 25 years ago - when I was in my 30s and was still in private practice as a lawyer - I got into a relationship with a certain woman, out of which a child was born. That relationship ended during the 1990s.