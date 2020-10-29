Nelson Mandela Bay hospitals filling up as Covid-19 cases jump
Situation is challenging, ambulance services warn, but medical centres say it is manageable
A shortage of hospital beds is causing dangerous delays in admissions as decisions must be made on which emergency cases to prioritise, according to Nelson Mandela Bay ambulance and hospital staff, who attribute it to the rise in new Covid-19 cases.
Paramedic and BesMed director Wesley Bester said the situation had become hugely challenging...
