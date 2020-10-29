Informal settlement residents stage fiery protest over poor services

Candice Steyn, 35, who lives in the informal settlement, said motorists had berated them for blocking the road.

However, she said the motorists had not experienced what members of the community had to endure on a daily basis.

“We want houses, we want electricity inside our own homes, we want more taps, we want each house to have their own toilets — these were the reasons we protested today.

“We’ve lived here for a year, we are tired of having to collect wood to boil water to wash our children, in order for them to go to school.

“We are tired of drinking tea that smells like smoke, our husbands go to work smelling like smoke, all our clothes smell like smoke, because we have to make fires in order to cook,” she said.

“These houses are built close to each other, these fires are a risk to our lives.”

Garnitt Bowles, 36, who also lives in the informal settlement, said illegal electricity connections in the area also posed a risk to the children.