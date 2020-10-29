Gauteng receives lion’s share of budget funds

Densely populated provinces such as Gauteng received the highest allocations of funds in the Medium Term Budget Policy Statement on Wednesday.

Treasury had to prioritise certain programmes implemented by provincial departments which are necessary to keep the economy going and also save livelihoods.

The country’s most populated province, Gauteng, received the highest equitable share of the nine provinces at more than R108bn. It was followed by KwaZulu-Natal with over R107bn and Eastern Cape with R69bn.

The Free State received R28.9bn, Limpopo R60.3bn, Mpumalanga R42.6bn and North West R36.3bn

The province with the lowest equitable share was Northern Cape with just over R13.7bn.