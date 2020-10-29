EL woman blames police beating for amputation of three fingers

Ipid says both that they have no record of the complaint and that they are dealing with it

A devastated Rejeanne Mitchell, 48, claims police officers at East London’s Fleet Street police station used her as “a punching bag” when they assaulted her so viciously she had to have three fingers amputated.



She said she had struggled for four weeks until this week to open a case with the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid)...

