Cigarette haul worth R1m found
A man, 43, was arrested in Meyerton, near Vereeniging, after being found with cigarettes valued at about R1m, metro police said on Wednesday.
The man was arrested during a joint operation by metro police and the SAPS on Monday after a tip-off.
The man tried to bribe officers with a bag containing R29,900 in cash.
He is expected to appear in court soon.
