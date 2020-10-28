Verbal slur and assault: Police colonel on EFF duo's conduct at Madikizela-Mandela funeral

Police officer Johannes Jacobus Venter has told the Randburg magistrate's court that EFF leader Julius Malema and EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi pushed him so hard that he lost his balance.

Malema and Ndlozi are standing trial on a charge of common assault.

They are accused of assaulting the police colonel in 2018 at the funeral of struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Fourways.

They are both out on warning.

On Wednesday, Venter said he was responsible for protecting the president, former presidents and ministers at Madikizela-Mandela's burial.

He said they were instructed to only allow immediate family members and the president at the cemetery. He said they were told the rest of the mourners would remain at the stadium, where funeral proceedings would be streamed via satellite TV.