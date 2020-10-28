Truckload of stolen alcohol recovered
Alcohol worth more than R200,000 was recovered by police on Tuesday, after a truck transporting the liquor was hijacked on the N2 highway near Van Stadens bridge at about 10.30am the same day.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the truck was travelling towards Cape Town when it was forced off the road by a white Ford Bantam bakkie with four occupants...
