Religious pilgrim found dead at Gauteng waterfall

A second religious pilgrim has died within a fortnight at a waterfall in Roodepoort, Gauteng.

The waterfall at Manie Mulder Adventure Park in Roodepoort has become known as a high-risk area after several drownings of church members in recent years.

Roodekrans Neighbourhood Watch chairperson Andreas Oberlechner said most of the people who drowned were members of a well-known church.

This comes after the discovery of the body of a 43-year-old man who was identified as a church member by his clothes, which were abandoned near the falls.

Netcare spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the police search and rescue unit, police diving unit and the City of Johannesburg aquatic unit located the body of the man submerged in the water.