Nelson Mandela Bay finally passes early adjustments budget

Nearly a month after the deadline imposed by the National Treasury, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality finally passed the early adjustments budget for the 2020/2021 financial year.

But it was not without drama.

DA councillor Tommy Faltain connected virtually from hospital while hooked up to a ventilator, while PA councillor Marlon Daniels connected virtually while addressing a group of protesting residents in the northern areas over lack of service delivery.

This was the third attempt at passing the item.

Highlights from the early adjustments budget include:

R7m for the skills development programme;

R56m for Covid-19 expenditure;

The building of temporary housing to the tune of R107m;

R15m for the city’s economic recovery plan;

R118m for various water-related projects;

R5.8m for a project management unit for the municipal standard accounting system (Mscoa); and

R25m for the Integrated Public Transport System.

The city was supposed to have passed the budget at the end of September already, but had to ask for an extension from the Treasury — which the metro also missed — and asked acting city manager Mandla George to request yet another extension.

Mandla met Treasury bosses last week in an attempt to convince them to release nearly R1.6bn in outstanding grants it has withheld.

The Treasury has yet to pay out an equitable share allocation of R498m — most of which is meant to subsidise the Bay’s most destitute residents — and R342m worth of grants for the 2020/2021 financial year, which started on July 1.

The next scheduled payment — of R79,000 — was due for release on October 23 for the Bay’s Integrated Public Transport System (IPTS) but The Herald understands nothing has been paid yet.

All parties in council voted to pass the budget with the exception of ex-mayor Mongameli Bobani, who was in hospital.

HeraldLIVE