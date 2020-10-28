News

Women on medication, having counselling after sanitary towels saga

JA Floral workers forced to strip battle post-traumatic stress

By Noxolo Majavu - 28 October 2020

The four retail workers who had been allegedly forced to strip down to their underwear and show their sanitary towels to their manager have broken the silence for the first time and spoken of the trauma they experienced.

Nomathanqa Plaatjie, Nandiswa Vinqi, Nomvuso Sompantsha and Nicolene Solomon say that they are still reeling from the psychological impact of the incident as they battle with post-traumatic stress...

