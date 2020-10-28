Premier takes swipe at those in public service who are corrupt

EC hospital renamed after Tambos

PREMIUM

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has lashed out at those in public service who are guilty of corruption and fraud, saying they have blighted the historic sacrifices made by struggle heroes Oliver Reginald Tambo and his wife, Adelaide.



Mabuyane was speaking at St Patrick’s Hospital after it was renamed Oliver and Adelaide Tambo Hospital in honour of the legendary couple on Tuesday...

