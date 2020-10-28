News

East London punter wins R81m in PowerBall draw

By TimesLIVE - 28 October 2020
The R81m PowerBall Plus jackpot has been won.
The PowerBall Plus jackpot from Tuesday night’s draw has been won by a player who purchased the winning ticket in East London.

The announcement by Ithuba comes a day after the national lottery operator said two Lotto players who each purchased tickets for R20 and selected the winning numbers manually are now both R7m richer.

The Lotto Plus 2 jackpot was R14.4m in the October 24 draw, which they will share equally.

Three weeks ago, a PowerBall winner in the Free State bagged R121m, the third biggest jackpot win of 2020.

The other two previous big winners scooped R135m and R153m in KwaZulu-Natal.

