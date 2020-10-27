Number of Bay kids with Covid-19 on the rise

The number of children infected with Covid-19 has increased, while hospitalisations and deaths are continuing to rise.

This is according to Nelson Mandela Bay municipal spokesperson Mamela Ndamase on Tuesday.

By Monday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in the Bay was standing at 1,185.

Ndamase said though the second wave was anticipated to hit the metro by about December, an increase in social gatherings had played a big role in spreading the virus with thousands of residents not adhering to the regulations.

“As of Monday nine children from the ages of 0-4 years were confirmed to be Covid-19 positive, 10 between the ages of 5-9 years, 32 people between the ages of 10-14 years and 48 between the ages of 15-19,” she said.

Bay acting mayor Thsonono Buyeye cautioned residents and expressed concern over the spike in new cases.

“It clearly shows that something has gone wrong.

“To have so many children infected is alarming.

“Our general deaths as a result of Covid-19 are also increasing.

“On Friday we had about 700 active cases but on Monday the numbers had jumped alarmingly.”

“Motherwell is still our hotspot, followed by Uitenhage, KwaNobuhle and Kwazakhele.

“We would really like to appeal to our residents to take extra measures as current statistics show we have a cases in all our wards now, ” Buyeye said.

With 219 active cases, Motherwell is the Bay’s Covid-19 hotspot.

Ndamase said metro police together with the SAPS would continue to clamp down on social gatherings, night clubs and other businesses found to be in contravention of lockdown rules.

Bay disaster management head Shane Brown said: “We do not want the second wave to be more aggressive than the first wave.

“We will continue to work with all stakeholders to ensure these numbers go down again.

“We encourage residents to report any illegal social gathering to the 10111 SAPS line and on 041-508-5501.”

Meanwhile, the Life Healthcare group has opted to suspend visiting hours across several wards at their two Bay hospitals as a result of the resurgence of Covid-19 cases in the metro.

The Nelson Mandela University has placed seven residences under quarantine after it emerged at the weekend that NMU had recorded marked increases in the number of positive cases.

This was as a result of students sneaking in to residences to party, bypassing security screening protocols and large gatherings without masks.

