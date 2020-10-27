Meyiwa's murder 'bigger than we previously understood': Bheki Cele

Cele said: “The investigations are not really confirming that it was a robbery gone wrong, but are also not conclusive that it was a hit. The investigation must take us there, but we believe that the death of Senzo might have been bigger than we previously understood. The investigations will lead to what exactly happened. Some of the people either already arrested or still going to be arrested will tell us.”

He said other arrests were imminent.

While Cele confirmed that ballistics have confirmed that the gun was used to kill Meyiwa, he refused to say if it was connected to other crimes.

He described the reaction of the family, particularly Meyiwa's mother, Ntombifuthi, as “emotional”. Meyiwa's dad, Sam Meyiwa, died in July last year without knowing what happened to his son.

“The last time I came to this house they were both here [Sam and Ntombifuthi] but the last time I saw this family was at the father's funeral. I did make a promise that there shall be no time where we throw in the towel,” he said.

The minister displayed optimism that the arrests will lead to the truth of what happened on this day six years ago. However, he said he remains cautious until a judge has delivered a guilty verdict.

“When the judge finds those responsible guilty, that will be the culmination of a lot of hard work. Yes, there are going to be good days ahead but that day will be the best,” he said.

