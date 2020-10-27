Meyiwa family shocked by suspects' denial of involvement in Senzo's murder

The family of murdered soccer player Senzo Meyiwa on Tuesday said they were shocked by the incidents that unfolded at the Boksburg magistrate’s court when the five murder accused appeared.

“I am shocked because the police are the ones who brought them here, alleging they have also made confessions. I was hoping they would step into the box [court dock], but they don’t want to enter,” Senzo's brother, Sifiso Meyiwa, said.

He was speaking to the SABC during a tea break shortly after the five accused men - Muzikawulahlelwa S’tembu Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokosizeni Ziphozonke Maphisa and Sifikuhle Nkani Ntuli - appeared.

Some of the five suspects, who appeared with their feet shackled, had refused to get into the dock, saying they had nothing to do with the murder of the soccer star who was gunned down in Vosloorus in October 2014.

Mncube, Maphisa and Ntuli said they did not see the need to apply for bail as they were in custody on other cases. Sibiya and Ntanzi have not applied for bail.