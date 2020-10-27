‘I screamed but they kept shooting’
Mom describes how gunmen finished off her wounded son
A heartbroken mother has told how she screamed at two gunmen as they stood over her wounded son and another young man and finished them off.
“I saw how my child was shot ... that was when my son fell forward, a tearful Emma Tembula told the Port Elizabeth High Court on Monday..
