Hospital visiting hours cut as Covid-19 numbers climb

The Life Healthcare group have opted to suspend visiting hours across several wards at their two Nelson Mandela Bay hospitals as a result of the resurgence of Covid-19 cases in the metro.



Life Healthcare spokesperson Yolandi Shaw said the group had posted on their social media platforms on Monday that it had taken the decision to suspend all visiting hours in general wards, ICU and high care units at both Life St George's and Life Mercantile hospitals...

