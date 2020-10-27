DA: Don't vote for small parties

Do not vote for small parties.

This was the call made by DA provincial leader and the party's caucus leader in the Nelson Mandela Bay council, Nqaba Bhanga to a hall full of DA volunteers and its members at the Helenvale Resource Centre on Tuesday night.

Bhanga, who was accompanied by MPL Ritief Odendaal and Bay councillor Rano Kayser got party supporters all geared up ahead of the 2021 local government elections and told them to get to every household and paint the metro blue.

"Come 2021 we want win with an outright majority and not be held hostage by smaller parties.

"The only party that can effect change and put the ANC in the opposition benches is the DA.

"The only thing the ANC knows is to break things down.

The ANC-led coalition of corruption is breaking down this city and National Treasury is withholding R1.6bn in grant funding because it does trust this current government," Bhanga told the room.

Meanwhile, Kayser announced the newest member of the DA, former Patriotic Alliance regional chair Graham Gelderbloem.

Gelderbloem said he believed the DA, which has 57 seats in the Bay council, had a strong chance of winning the next election without being in a coalition.

"That is a party I can work for," he said.

HeraldLIVE