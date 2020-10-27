ANC has paid for flight to Zimbabwe, says SANDF

The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) has confirmed that the ANC has paid the R105,000 bill it received for the controversial lift its party members were given with defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula on an air force jet to Zimbabwe.

SANDF spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini said the ANC paid the money on September 30 into the departmental account.

The process to transfer the money to the National Revenue Fund is under way, Dlamini said.

This comes after claims by the DA that the ANC had not paid for the flight to Zimbabwe.

The figure was contained in documents President Cyril Ramaphosa made public on September 30, something he said he did in the interests of “transparency”.