Nine held in false driving licences swoop
Five traffic officers and four driving school owners from various municipalities across the Eastern Cape have been arrested for alleged corruption.
Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said nine suspects had been arrested in an operation which lasted from Sunday night into the early hours of Monday...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.