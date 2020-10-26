Manager of packed Sandton nightclub Blackdoor arrested after police raid

The manager of the popular Blackdoor Lifestyle Lounge in Sandton, Johannesburg, has been arrested for breaking the lockdown regulations, police said.

The SAPS, the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department, Gauteng traffic police and various other law enforcement agencies shut down the nightclub in the early hours of Sunday.

This after more than 300 patrons were allegedly found at the establishment after the midnight curfew.

Footage taken during the bust shows the nightclub packed to capacity.