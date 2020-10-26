Five suspects arrested for Senzo Meyiwa murder six years ago

Five suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa, police minister Bheki Cele has announced.

Cele said the arrests were made between 8am and 10am on Monday in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

“More arrests cannot be ruled out. These arrests are the start of bringing closure to the Meyiwa family,” Cele said.

Cele made the announcement at a media briefing in Pretoria. He said the death of Meyiwa, exactly six years ago today, had brought his family immeasurable pain.

Cele said the cold case unit had worked around the clock to bring those who murdered Meyiwa to book.