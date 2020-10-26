Bhisho calls for beach management plan

The Eastern Cape environment department says it is engaging with the Kouga municipality about the Cape St Francis dune stabilisation furore and the necessity to establish a management plan.

Provincial department of economic development, environment and tourism spokesperson Ncedo Lisani said on Sunday the department had already warned the property owners involved in the matter.

“The department issued written warnings in December 2019 and stopped property owners who were vegetating the dunes without authorisation

“The department is engaging the municipality with an intention to express the urgency of following processes in the development of a beach management plan.

“It will be developed by the municipality in line with the Integrated Coastal Management Act.”

Meanwhile, a resident of one of the shorefront homes in the area has spoken out against the action of protesters who last week cleared stabilising thatch from the artificial dune they say is causing the erosion of the beach.

The Barcelona Place resident, who asked not to be named, said he did not agree with neighbours in his street or in parallel Stavnisse Road who had encroached up to 100m into public open space to stabilise the dune.

But a balance had to be found, he argued.

“We know that in Oyster Bay houses were completely covered in sand in a similar situation.

“Should these plots where we are in Cape St Francis have been made available in the first place?

“Perhaps not. But we are here now and when I bought my plot 33 years ago there was no problem.”

As the village was built up, the corridor for offshore winds carrying mobile dune sand was blocked and the beach started changing shape, he argued.

“The east wind blew the sand up off the beach into a dune and there was no west wind to put it back onto the beach so it got narrower.”

At the same time the dune started causing problems because it spilt into gardens and blocked the sea view, he said.

“Part of the value of our homes is the view we have.

“We complained to the municipality many times and on two occasions at least they laid thatch themselves to stabilise the dune.”

The resident said he had received permission from the municipality to stabilise 10m from the perimeter of his property and he had done so, laying lawn to try to keep the area flat and contained.

Despite that, in August there was an incident in which dune sand spilt over right up his stoep, he said.

“I do not agree with those property owners who have pushed out up to 100m, making it an extension of their gardens and putting down sprinkler systems.

“But as shorefront property owners we have a problem that we have to deal with.”

It was equally clear that there was a problem with the dwindling beach, however, he agreed.

“Just recently was the first time I have ever witnessed where the sea came right over the beach up to the dune.

“All interested parties must be brought together to discuss the matter and I’m sure a positive solution that works for everyone can be found.”

About 100 residents spent two hours on Wednesday evening removing thatch from the massive artificial dune on St Francis Bay Beach which they said had been laid by the Barcelona and Stavnisse street homeowners as part of their efforts to stabilise the sand.

Co-organiser of the protest, Cape St Francis resident and NMU botany professor Richard Cowling, said the stabilisation of the dune was preventing the natural flow of sand from mobile dunes to the west, and the beach was eroding as a result, jeopardising a key recreation and tourism asset.

HeraldLIVE