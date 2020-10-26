Airline deal paves way to opening of coastal tourism hubs
As the summer season approaches, coastal tourism hubs such as Nelson Mandela Bay are expected to benefit from international airline travellers as they will be allowed to use local airlines to connect with other destinations.
Airports Company SA (Acsa) announced on Friday the signing of interline agreements between Emirates Airlines and Airlink as well as Qatar Airlines and FlySafair...
