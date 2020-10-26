Acting mayor’s chief of staff under investigation for vehicle use
Acting mayor Thsonono Buyeye’s chief of staff, Lulamile Moolman, is being investigated by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality after it emerged that he had been driving a municipal vehicle since December 11.
Moolman clocked up 17,494km in the VW Golf that is assigned to the mayor’s office as a backup vehicle...
