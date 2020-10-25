Union blasts Transnet over R9.9 billion worth of irregular spending

“It is simply not good enough to say that efforts to improve compliance led to a significant reduction in irregular expenditure arising from new contracts,” said Harris.

“There should be no irregular expenditure at all. This is money that could have been used to create more jobs in Transnet and alleviate poverty in these exceedingly trying times.”

Transnet’s revenue rose by 1.3% to R75.1bn for the year, boosted by a 2.9% tariff increase, the company said in its annual report.

The rise was offset by a 1.3% drop in freight volumes to 212.4m tonnes and a 2.4% decrease in container traffic through SA ports.

Despite saving R4.7bn during the lockdown as a result of fewer employees working overtime and a sharp reduction in consulting fees, Transnet was 10.4% behind budget and nearly 40% below its profit target.

Meanwhile, the lockdown had seen theft and vandalism of infrastructure reach unprecedented levels.

While 547 cases had been handed over to the police for investigation, the company was unable to explain to Untu why so few cases were successfully prosecuted.

“Although Transnet assures us that it is working closely with the SAPS, Untu knows that the existing Rapid Rail Police Unit with its 3,348 officials have zero impact in combating crime,” said Harris.