Two wounded as East London police teams accidentally open fire on each other

It is more in keeping with slapstick comedy than a real event, but East London police officers ended up shooting each other when two different teams arrived at the same scene on Thursday afternoon.

Luckily, two officers only suffered flesh wounds during the Buffalo Street shoot-out. The result could have been much worse.

An internal police crime report leaked to DispatchLIVE, says a constable was driving down Buffalo Street when he saw four armed men getting out of a Volkswagen bakkie.

The men went into a shop called Bismalah and closed the shop’s roller doors.

Because the constable suspected a business robbery was in progress, he phoned 10111 to report the incident and the East London K9 unit and East London crime prevention unit members responded to the call.