Popular Sandton nightclub Blackdoor shut down for breaking lockdown laws

A Sandton nightclub was shut down and employees of a Midrand adult entertainment venue fined early on Saturday morning for violating lockdown laws.

The SAPS, the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department, Gauteng traffic police and various other law enforcement agencies found more than 300 patrons at Blackdoor Lifestyle Lounge in Sandton after the midnight curfew.

Footage taken during the bust shows the nightclub filled to capacity, with not many wearing masks.