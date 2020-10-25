Police confirm two in ‘mob justice’ video were killed

Eastern Cape police have confirmed that two men who appear in a 30-second video clip bound in chains and marched through a rural community were killed.



Disturbing video footage of the incident was circulated on social media on Friday, and police confirmed that two murder dockets are being investigated. Police provincial spokesperson Colonel Sibongile Soci said on Saturday the case was under investigation by Cofimvaba detectives...

