Bushiri's supporters threaten to 'frustrate' magistrate with prayer

Drama unfolded outside the Pretoria magistrate's court on Friday as supporters of self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary circulated photos of the presiding magistrate and threatened to “send fire” to frustrate her.

This as the bail application of the couple and their co-accused, Landiwe Ntlokwana, was delayed, resulting in them spending the weekend in police custody.

The magistrate said the formal bail application will possibly be heard on Monday.

This is after the defence team objected to a suggestion that the matter be remanded to October 30.

As the crowd dispersed after an unsuccessful day, some supporters who stood outside said they were going to frustrate the magistrate through prayer until their “Papa” is freed.

The women, who were pointing at and showing one another a WhatsApp picture of the magistrate, said they were going to “send fire to her” until she released their “father”.

“We are going to pray for her and we will frustrate her.," said one of the women in the crowd.

The disgruntled group accused the government of being corrupt and denying their “father” his freedom.

Thy demanded that Bushiri be granted bail on Monday.

TimesLIVE