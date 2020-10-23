Two boys drown in PE dams

After two boys drowned in dams this week in Port Elizabeth, the police diving unit has urged parents to be vigilant regarding their children’s safety around water, especially as the summer season approaches.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said the boys, aged 12 and 16, had died on Thursday while swimming in dams in Motherwell and Walmer respectively.

In the first incident on Thursday, the 12-year-old boy had gone missing while swimming in a dam in NU12 Motherwell, at about 11.15am, Naidu said.

His body was recovered by members of the diving unit and the K9 search and rescue team.

In the second incident, at about 2.15pm on Thursday, the body of the 16-year-old was recovered from a dam in Walmer, where he allegedly went swimming early in the day.

Naidu said in both incidents the boys had been with friends at the time when they disappeared under the water.

“The alarm was then raised and assistance was called.”

Inquest dockets were opened for both drownings.

Naidu said: “The festive season is synonymous with summer and it’s heat.

“During this time there is a noticeable increase in the number of drownings.

“We urge parents to constantly talk to their children and make them aware of the possible dangers when in the water.

“Communication with your child is critical in the prevention of such incidents.

“Children who cannot swim should not be left playing alone in the water.”

