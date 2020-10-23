Trial of serial rape accused to resume next month

PREMIUM

The trial of a Motherwell man accused of raping at least nine young women was postponed in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Thursday after his defence attorney fell ill.



Thembinkosi Ngcolomba, 33, is suspected of using a Facebook page to lure most of the complainants to secluded areas in Motherwell, where he allegedly robbed and raped them...

